Griftlands

How to Unlock Debug/Dev Menu:

Note: this is working with the released EA and Demo Version.

- Go to your game install folder.

- Open "data.zip" with winrar.

- Open scripts folder and extract main.lua.

- Open main.lua with notepad search this line "DEBUG = false,"

and replace it with "DEBUG = true,".

- Save and exit, insert the file into the zip file, override the

original, save and enjoy the dev menu.

Guide to the Negotiation:

Composure (typically purple cards) is defense for your resolve and your

arguments.

Influence comes from green cards, and lasts as long as it's not attacked

and destroyed by the opponent's arguments, or if it's not spent by card

abilities. To do this, you have to look at the red numbers above the icon

(signalling the opponents attack), and make sure you have the necessary

amount of composure to defend it.

I didn't use dominate much in my playthrough, but I think it also lasts

as an argument, as long as the opponent doesn't destroy it, and increases

the attack of red/hostility cards...

However, you also want to keep your resolve up (which serves as hp), so

you have to defend that too, along with the other argument icons, but

only if it's being targeted by the opponent... If the opponent attacks

something that has a resolve of 2, but you add 4 composure, it'll take 6

damage from the enemy to destroy. If the enemy targets it with an attack

of 8, the argument will be destroyed, and the left over 2 damage attacks

your resolve, unless you have composure there to defend it.

In most cases, the opponent's intents and possible damage is shown, unless

they have a special argument skill that hides their intent, which is when

you target that argument and try to destroy it with green or red attacks...

Otherwise, you use the shown information to defend your side of the

negotiation, though sometimes it's okay to take some damage if it means

attacking and destroying the opponent's possible arguments.