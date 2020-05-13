Streets of Rage 4

How to Join Friends and Fix Launch Game:

The simplest way is that your friend invite you. Once one the character selection screen, he can invite you by creating a private lobby. Then, use Steam interface (shift+tab, right click on the person you want to invite, and click on "invite a friend to play").

How to Fix Launch Game?

Make sure to close Steam. Follow this steps to disable the Compatibility Mode:

- Browse to your Steam installation (Usually C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam)

- Right click on Steam.exe (or bin\steamwebhelper.exe), choose Properties

- Click on the Compatibility tab

- Uncheck any boxes that are checked, and click Apply

- Then, click the "Show settings for all users" button

- Again, make sure none of these boxes are checked, and click Ok

- Click Ok to close any open dialog boxes.

- Double click on Steam.exe to launch Steam.

- Re-test the issue.

Once this mode is disabled, you can launch the game.