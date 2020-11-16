How to Skip the TuxedoLabs Splash and Seizure Warning:

This enables you to skip the TuxedoLabs splash and seizure warning at the beginning of the game.

Remove Splash:

If you start the game multiple times per minute like I do sometimes, waiting for

the TuxedoLabs splash is annoying.

To get rid of the splash image, you will have to edit a file.

Navigate to C:\Program Files (x86)\Steamsteamapps\common\Teardown (your Teardown Folder) And then to data\ui

Find the "splash.lua" file, copy it and paste it as splash_old.lua so that you have a backup.

Then you will have to edit the file that is called splash.lua with notepad.

Press Ctrl+A and delete everything in this file.

Now paste the code below:

function tick()

Command("game.menu")

end

And save this file.

Now, you won't have to wait for the splash every time you start the game.

Infinite Money / Tools (Cheat):

How to Cheat:

Modding in Teardown is actually quite easy. Many big games tend to hide their

save files to prevent corruption or tampering but Teardown has your save game

loud and proud out in the open.

It's actually really easy to get to:

C:\Users\UserName\Documents\Teardown is the exact location.

Once you're there, you'll find a very obviously labelled "savegame" file,

there you can edit values of your save to change your game.

For example, editing the cash value will change your money in game.

Do keep in mind though, edit ONLY what's in the quotation marks, as you will

corrupt your game file otherwise, and also, don't edit your save while in game,

it'll probably break the game.

And of course, once you're done editing make sure to click the save icon

before you close notepad.