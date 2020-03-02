Zoo Vet: Endangered Animals

Beginner:

Patient 1: Crocodile:

Name: Yusmary

Symptoms: Lethargic, not moving

Questions:

1. How is her appetite?

2. Has she been coming into the barn at night?

3. Has she been active?

Collect blood from tail.

Use gauge on chest to use stethoscope

IV fluids from tail

IV meds: antibiotics

Diagnosis: Pneumonia

Patient 2: Baby Elephant:

Name: Harrison

Symptoms: Not eating, inactive

Questions:

1. Has he been eating normally the past few days?

2. How was he yesterday?

3. When did his diarrhea start?

Use ultrasound on the abdomen

IV meds: Anti-inflammatory

IV meds: antibiotics

IV fluids from back leg

Diagnosis: Colic

Patient 4: Grizzly Bear:

Name: Teddy

Symptoms: Cut on left hind leg

Questions:

1. Do you know how it happened?

2. When did this happen?

3. Was there any bleeding?

Shave the hind legs

Listen to his chest

Gauze on the bleeding vessels

IV fluids front leg

Clean the wound with saline

Ligature around the blood vessels

Close the wound

IV meds: Anti-inflammatory

Diagnosis: Infected laceration

Patient 5: Giant panda:

Name: Xi Hua

Symptoms: Hair loss

Questions:

1. What is the problem you are seeing with the female giant panda?

2. Have there been any changes recently in how she is being kept?

3. Does the male giant panda appear to be having any problems?

Biopsy the hairless area around the eyes

Oral med: Anti-parasite medication

Diagnosis: Demodectic mange

Patient 6: Baby Chimp:

Name: Janie Mae

Symptoms: Not walking, swollen joints

Questions

1. Has she started to crawl around on her own yet?

2. Is she eating on her own yet?

3. Is she the only animal in the group with this problem?

X-ray legs

Blood syringe on her hind leg

Vitamin D with medical syringe

Oral med: Vitamin D

Diagnosis: Rickets