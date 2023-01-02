Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

1 9 1 1 Razor 1911 proudly presents: Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator (C) IPACS Date: 2022-12 Game Type : Simulation, Action Size: 1 Disc Protection: Steam OS : Windows 10 64-Bit Game Notes ~~~~~~~~~~ Aerofly FS 4 is a highly realistic Flight Simulator for beginner, intermediate and professional flight sim pilots. Explore the world of flying with a large fleet of highly detailed aircraft with fully animated and interactive 3D cockpits and custom coded systems. Fly with complex airliners, helicopters, business jets, fighter jets and warbirds, general aviation aircraft, aerobatic stuntplanes and gliders across the photorealistic landscape. Aerofly FS 4 is a true next generation flight simulator with an easy to use and intuitive user interface as well as custom graphics and physics engines using state of the art technology such as 64bit support, multi-core processing, native Vulkan and Virtual Reality (VR) support, a real time full multibody simulation and complex aerodynamics simulation. World wide coverage of elevation data and base aerial images are included with Aerofly FS 4. Step into the flight deck of your favorite airliner or enjoy a relaxing cross country flight in a warbird. Discover new places by flying one of the many custom missions or become a virtual airline pilot and choose from tens of thousands of real world airline flights. Track your career progress with the new flight-log feature or try to obtain all achievements in all aircraft categories. The following DLCs were added to the release: Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator - Aircraft AddOn Aerofly FS 4 - Scenery: USA High Resolution Aerofly FS 4 - Scenery: Europe Part 1 Aerofly FS 4 - Scenery: Europe Part 2 Install Notes ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 1. Unpack 2. Mount or Burn iso 3. Install 4. Copy crack 5. Block the game in your firewall 6. Have fun! Razor 1911 Greetings ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world. /\ Razor 1911 /__\ Since 1985 /\ /\ /__\/__\ SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE! IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!