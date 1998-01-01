Alan Wake 2 v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

L N K ^ 2 0 2 0 Alan Wake 2 (c) Remedy Entertainment RELEASE DATE.: 10/2023 PROTECTION.: Epic DISCS........: 1 GENRE......: Action A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small- town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases arrives to investigate the murders. Anderson's case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her. Alan Wake, a lost writer trapped in a nightmare beyond our world, writes a dark story in an attempt to shape the reality around him and escape his prison. With a dark horror hunting him, Wake is trying to retain his sanity and beat the devil at his own game. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand: reflecting each other, echoing each other, and affecting the worlds around them. Fueled by the horror story, supernatural darkness invades Bright Falls, corrupting the locals and threatening the loved ones of both Anderson and Wake. Light is their weapon-and their safe haven - against the darkness they face. Trapped in a sinister horror story where there are only victims and monsters, can they break out to be the heroes they need to be? For more info goto: *****://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/alan-wake-2 - Extract - Burn or mount the .iso - Run setup.exe and install - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir - Play General Notes: - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from trying to go online .. - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary to run this game with admin privileges instead