Bang-On Balls: Chronicles v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
                   Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (c) Untold Tales
          RELEASE DATE.:  10/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Action
      Glorious bouncy 3D platforming and combat inspired by some  of  the
      best in the genre from Italian plumbers, blue  hedgehogs,  or  wild
      bandicoots! Become BOB, a reckless bouncy hero embarking on a quest
      of epic adventures and chaos. Roll into jam-packed open worlds that
      let you explore and utterly smash them to pieces  in  the  process!
      Conquer adversaries and boss fights, tackle  thrilling  challenges,
      and  unearth  multiple  hidden  secrets.  Realms    bursting   with
      activities to do at your own pace while you break almost everything
      along the way.
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1227650/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      General Notes:
      - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from
        trying to go online ..
      - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary
        to run this game with admin privileges instead

