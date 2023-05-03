Bendy and the Dark Revival v1.0.3.0320 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Rate

Total votes: 6
20
May 3, 2023 - 3:53pm
  • PC

Bendy and the Dark Revival v1.0.3.0320 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
                Bendy and the Dark Revival (c) Joey Drew Studios
          RELEASE DATE.:  04/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Action
      Bendy and the Dark Revival is a first-person survival  horror  game
      and the much anticipated sequel toBendy and the Ink  Machine.  Play
      as  Audrey  as  she  explores  the  depths of  a  curiously  creepy
      animation  studio thats  gone completely  mad.  Combat  ink-tainted
      enemies, solve puzzles, and evade the ever-lurking Ink  Demon while
      seeking your way back to the real world.
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1063660/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      The game is updated to v1.0.3.0320.

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment