The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

Rate

Total votes: 3
100
June 29, 2023 - 5:29pm
  • PC

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
                  The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales (c) tinyBuild
          RELEASE DATE.:  06/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Adventure
      Steal legendary artifacts to regain your freedom. Etienne  Quist, a
      once-acclaimed writer, loses his ability to write after he is found
      guilty of an unspeakable crime. In an attempt to reclaim  his  lost
      status, he is approached by a criminal boss with a  cunning  offer.
      All he needs to do is locate and steal a series of  legendary items
      from books. Delve into remarkable book worlds, each with its unique
      rules  and challenges.  Should anyone  stand between  you  and  the
      artifacts, be prepared to persuade, deceive, or even engage them in
      combat.
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1432100/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      General Notes:
      - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from
        trying to go online ..
      - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary
        to run this game with admin privileges instead

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment