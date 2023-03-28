Creature Hunter v1.0 All No-DVD [DARKSiDERS]

YEP! STiLL HERE! d A r K S i D e R s |--| .iSO GAMES SECTiON ========================= --[ PRESENTS ]--- ====================== ASCii BY: h! DSiDERS 2022 Creature.Hunter-DARKSiDERS A -[ RELEASE NFO ]- | | Product:: Creature Hunter Developer:: Perg Valley Publisher:: Perg Valley Genre:: Action Protection:: STEAM Number of Players:: Singleplayer Release Date:: 23-03-2023 Languages:: English Packet Count:: 1 DiSC Supplier:: DARKSiDERS Packer:: Some member! Cracker:------: cRaC|{Ab0t ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1865890 Don't take our .iso image from pre and rip it to make it 0day! Buy own! -[ DESCRiPTiON ]- Produce powerful spells with the loot you collect. Destroy creatures that get stronger at each level with collective or single spells. Defend yourself with defensive spells. Cross deadly parkour with the spells you've crafted. -[ iNSTALL NFO ]- | 1. Unpack, Mount or Burn! | 2. Install! Copy crack to install dir. (Or let our installer do it!) 3. Watch our CRACKTRO in /DARKSiDERS! 4. Play! 5. If you enjoy the game, buy it. Devs deserve support! -[ GROUP iNFO! ]- - WE'RE LOOKING FOR CODERS/CRACKERS/SUPPLIERS OF GAMES/APPS darkstars@protonmail.com -[ DSiDE GREET ]- * - SKIDROW - TiNYiSO - HOODLUM - RAZOR1911 - DARKZER0 - KNiSO - * * - TRSi - AEROHOLiCS - DARKFLiX - Unleashed - * -------------------- Respect to all oldskool ppl, Respect to art ppl and crews! |--| || This country Nippon always been bit niche so respects to: Everyone who releases ASiAN THEMED stuff! - ASCii and iNSTALLER GFX - BY: h! tHe mAin aRtiSt! | | |--| Updated on: 01/05/2022