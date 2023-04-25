DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters
DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters
DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters
DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters

Rate

Total votes: 8
60
April 25, 2023 - 12:40pm
  • PC

DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1545         


                         DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters
                               (C) HandyGames                               


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 04/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Indie
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1396190/
  Game information:
  =================


  Embark on a surrealistic afterlife journey to discover the secrets of the
  broken and mysterious Plane of Memory in this cinematic adventure with a
  hint of stealth. Dive into a wonderful voxel world with an intense
  atmosphere and save the day!
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-de-exit_eternal_matters.iso:
   6d895b0f42e712563b06447c62e6539dc70ff83e537bb01fd7f6988506bb7f89


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment