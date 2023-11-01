Fate/Samurai Remnant v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Fate Samurai Remnant
Fate Samurai Remnant
Fate Samurai Remnant
Fate Samurai Remnant
  • Contribute fixes

Rate

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
Total votes: 0
November 1, 2023 - 2:08pm
  • PC

Fate/Samurai Remnant v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
              Fate/Samurai Remnant (c) KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
          RELEASE DATE.:  09/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Action
      The battle over  the Waxing  Moon which  could grant  any  and  all
      wishes the Waxing Moon Ritual. The seven individuals  seeking their
      wish, or Masters, are the bearers of the Ritual. The  seven  Heroic
      Spirits, or Servants, are summoned to this world by  their Masters.
      The curtain rises on  the battle  between the  seven  Masters  with
      their  seven  Servants.  Traverse  the  city  of  Edo   and  become
      victorious in the Waxing Moon Ritual. Fight,  explore,  converse...
      Many elements are deeply intertwined in this action RPG!
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1902690/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      General Notes:
      - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from
        trying to go online ..
      - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary
        to run this game with admin privileges instead

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!

Add new comment