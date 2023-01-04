HEROish v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Rate

Total votes: 1
100
January 4, 2023 - 2:48pm
  • PC

HEROish v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Text file description: 
                               P R E S E N T S
      GAME           : HEROish
      PUBLISHER      : Sunblink
      RLS DATE       : 2022/12
      PROTECTION     : Steam
      STORE          : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1876350/
      HEROish is an epic MOBA-meets-castle-defense adventure. Build
      your deck of deployable minions and supercharged hero abilities
      as you play through a beautiful world across three different
      campaigns. Then climb the ranks as one of six heroes and
      villains in fast-paced 1v1 or 2v2 competitive battles.
      1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso
      2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game
      3. Copy crack to install dir
      4. Play
                       IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment