The Last Case of Benedict Fox v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

The Last Case of Benedict Fox
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Rate

Total votes: 9
40
May 10, 2023 - 4:50pm
  • PC

The Last Case of Benedict Fox v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
              The Last Case of Benedict Fox (c) Rogue Games, Inc.
          RELEASE DATE.:  04/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Action
      Descend into a limbo of decaying memories as Benedict Fox,  a self-
      proclaimed detective bound to his demon companion. Use  that unholy
      bond to explore the minds of the  recently deceased  in  search  of
      clues as you uncover the mysteries of a massive,  decrepit  mansion
      the site to a young couple's grisly murder, and  the  disappearance
      of their child. Immerse yourself in a dark, intriguing  world  full
      of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded crimes
      in  an  arcane  adventure brought  to life  through  a  fascinating
      Burton-esque art style.
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/2023360/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment