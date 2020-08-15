Avaruustaistelupeli Free Full Game

Space shooter arcade simulator crafing thing that combines short, intensive battles and meticulous ship building. Supports local multiplayer and AI opponents. It may lack graphics, but this is compensated with carefully crafter sounds.

Game is about building ships (or using pre-built ones) and using them to battle against other humans or AI. Physics simulation where everything affects everything should make the gameplay unpredictable and chaotic enough. Ships are built of modules of different types (armors, power sources, cannons, missile launchers etc.). Individual modules are damaged and destroyed during battles, which changes ship balance constantly.