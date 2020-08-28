Commotion Trilogy Free Full Game

Play as a Spetsnaz operative Pavel Komarov and try to prevent the WW3 from starting in this collection of intense Retro 3D-Shooters.

-Detect and destroy war-thirsty generals in Russia, Iraq and Ukraine!

-Fight different types of enemy soldiers using various pieces of military gear: from oldschool Soviet AKM up to modern AR-15 and experimental AN-94!

-Follow the evolution of the Commotion series: each game gets prettier, harder and more intense!

SAVE MOTHER RUSSIA!