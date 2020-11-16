Dancing Angel Free Full Game

Dancing Angel is a mix of Dancing & Action Game!

BATTLE MODE:

• Party up to 4 members.

• Many scenes/maps to explore.

• Various weapons from melee to ranged.

• Different skills based on weapon.

DANCING MODE:

• Various dance modes.

• Various difficulties: Easy, Normal, Hard and Hardcore.

• Dance and enjoy hot songs.

• Chat or team up with your friends.

• Find true love and celebrate a dream wedding.

One Player, One Character

• Register and select a character.

• Buy item, dance to up level.

• Team up with friends to get more fun.

Key Feature

• Dance

• Kill Boss

• Club

• Quest

• Wedding