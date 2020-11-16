November 16, 2020 - 9:11am
1 Freeware available for Dancing Angel, see below
Dancing Angel is a mix of Dancing & Action Game!
BATTLE MODE:
• Party up to 4 members.
• Many scenes/maps to explore.
• Various weapons from melee to ranged.
• Different skills based on weapon.
DANCING MODE:
• Various dance modes.
• Various difficulties: Easy, Normal, Hard and Hardcore.
• Dance and enjoy hot songs.
• Chat or team up with your friends.
• Find true love and celebrate a dream wedding.
One Player, One Character
• Register and select a character.
• Buy item, dance to up level.
• Team up with friends to get more fun.
Key Feature
• Dance
• Kill Boss
• Club
• Quest
• Wedding
