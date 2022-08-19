Dark Dream Free Full Game

August 19, 2022 - 11:03am

You wake up in the middle of the night where no one is there. You soon realize that there is a problem and you try to find a way out to get rid of it. On this road, you have to try to escape by finding some clues, but if you can't escape in time, you will have to struggle with the darkness because your flashlight's battery is dead.

Controls:

• WASD - Move
• Shift - Run
• Space - jump
• Esc - Pause
• E - Interact
• R - Reload flashlight
• F - on/off the flashlight

