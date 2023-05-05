From Depths Free Full Game

Take on the role of a solitary lighthouse keeper, and discover the true terror of the deep! In this tower defense/ third person survival hybrid, take on creatures that rise up from the murky deep with murderous intent!

- Defend the lighthouse as you battle the denizens of the deep!

- Change your character's appearance

- Use 9 different weapons to fight back the horde!

- Switch between classic top-down defense gameplay to fixed camera navigation to collect ammo and loot!

- Purchase ammo, buy new weapons and fortify your defenses between rounds!

- Collect items from the water's edge, but beware what lurks beneath the waves!

CONTROLS:

(From Lighthouse Position)

Look around/aim --- Mouse

Shoot Selected Weapon --- Left Mouse Button

Focus Aim --- Right Mouse Button

Switch Between Lighthouse/Ground --- SPACEBAR

Switch Weapons --- 1-9 KEYS

(On Ground)

Movement --- W,A,S,D or ARROW KEYS

Target Nearby Enemies --- Right Mouse Button

Throw Harpoons --- Left Mouse Button ( While Targeting with RMB )