You Will Fall Free Full Game

You're standing on the roof of a building staring at the thin tightrope stretched taught over the wide expanse. Your one goal is to make it across. Only problem is, you will fall. It is inevitable. Good thing you have this voice inside your head to constantly remind you of your fate.

This game was originally created for Ludum Dare 50. After working on it, on and off, throughout the year, we finally present you with the updated version! The theme was "Failure is inevitable"... BUT IS IT? You will have to be the one to find out ;)

Controls:

• Mouse Left-Right: Balance on the rope

• W: Move faster (Makes it harder to balance)

• R: Restart the run

• We recommend Fullscreen for more precise controls.