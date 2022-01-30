DriveBeats Free Full Game

What do you get when you add some sick cars and some chill beats?

DriveBeats!

#DriveBeats is a relaxing racing game loaded with fun music.

it is filled with some cool maps and cars you can unlock.

Cars:

The game has 8 unique cars, they all have different speed and have a unique play styles. more cars are being constantly added to the game.

Game-Modes:

#DriveBeats features GameModes like:

• Circuit Maps

• Free Roam

• TimeAttack

• Multi-player

Players can explore 8 unique maps, all having different seasons and locations. you can race against AI, or the timer. you can also explore the maps without any distractions in Free Roam game mode.

Multi-Player:

#DriveBeats features multi-player lobbies where you can play with your friends online. you can create or join Rooms where you can invite your friends and play together!

Install Instructions:

• Download the zip file

• Extract the files

• Click on "#DriveBeats" Application.

Enjoy your ride!

