The Elevator Free Full Game

May 6, 2022 - 4:13am
"The Elevator" is a short horror experience with retro PS1 graphics and a horror theme from the 80's, golden age of VHS tapes.
It's a short game, focused on psychological horror.
SYNOPSIS:
Josh has been working a hotel front desk for a week on the night shift.
After realizing that in the elevator of the place there is a mystery... he begins to investigate to find out what is happening.
ABOUT GAME:
Camera: First Person.
Control: Mouse and Keyboard only.
Graphics: PSX graphics style, inspired by old ps1 games.
Duration: A short game about 15-20 minutes.
