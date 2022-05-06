"The Elevator" is a short horror experience with retro PS1 graphics and a horror theme from the 80's, golden age of VHS tapes.

As I said, it's a short game, focused on psychological horror.

SYNOPSIS:

Josh has been working a hotel front desk for a week on the night shift.

After realizing that in the elevator of the place there is a mystery... he begins to investigate to find out what is happening.

ABOUT GAME:

Camera: First Person.

Control: Mouse and Keyboard only.

Graphics: PSX graphics style, inspired by old ps1 games.

Duration: A short game about 15-20 minutes.