Elusive Spirit Free Full Game

In a futuristic Africa, play as Esi, a brilliant fallen inventor eager to get revenge on her ex-employers. Wield Spirit Cards and use their powers to defeat your enemies. Sneak past them undetected and destroy your former corporation!
Platform: PC
Engine: Unreal Engine 4
Number of players: 1
Genre: Stealth Action / Card Game
