Emerald Wasp Free Full Game

Operation Rassvet was a model of surprise.

It started as an intelligence operation and ended up becoming one of the most mysterious disappearences to these days. None of the members were found. Forgotten by the world, the last survivor is hiding in the shadows...

An old fashioned RPG Horror Game.

8 Endings [1 Canon, 7 Alternate]

Extra Dialogue Feature

10 Achievements

Full Walkthrough

!!! WARNING !!!

You MUST be 16+ to play the game due to uncomfortable themes. The game contains graphic and disturbing imagery, with scenes of: trypophobia, torture, suicide, murder, hallucinatory imagery, mention of alcohol and drugs, arachnophobia and foul language. Please be aware that by downloading and playing the game you are exposed to that content. Player discretion is advised!