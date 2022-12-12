Hillbilly Highway Free Full Game

December 12, 2022 - 3:35pm
Intense, Fast Paced, Hillbilly highway chase!
Skillfully weave yourself through traffic to stay safe and at the same time, keeping track of your side mirrors and using your windows to block incoming shots from the enemy hillbillies! Encounter obstacles such as special enemies, front window visibility stains, harsh weather and more!
Combat... With your car windows!?
You will be actively hunted down by rival hillbillies threatening you with a bullet shot to the face! Use your bullet proof windows to block them.
Controls
A/D - Steer
Mouse - Look around
Mouse1 - Interact
Game Modes
Carnage - High speeds, Traffic, Enemy Hillbilly attacks, Harsh Weather and more
Free Drive - Low speed, Mild Traffic, Soothing music. For relaxing sessions!
