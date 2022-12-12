Intense, Fast Paced, Hillbilly highway chase!

Skillfully weave yourself through traffic to stay safe and at the same time, keeping track of your side mirrors and using your windows to block incoming shots from the enemy hillbillies! Encounter obstacles such as special enemies, front window visibility stains, harsh weather and more!

Combat... With your car windows!?

You will be actively hunted down by rival hillbillies threatening you with a bullet shot to the face! Use your bullet proof windows to block them.

Controls

A/D - Steer

Mouse - Look around

Mouse1 - Interact

Game Modes

Carnage - High speeds, Traffic, Enemy Hillbilly attacks, Harsh Weather and more

Free Drive - Low speed, Mild Traffic, Soothing music. For relaxing sessions!