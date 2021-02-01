The House of Mr Chocolate Free Full Game

Mr Chocolate lives alone in his house. He never goes out, slowly loses his memory, and he is so lonely that he took the habit of talking to objects... But something is happening in this house! Explore with him what is disturbing his peaceful retreat and why something is trying to force him out.

Like in most adventure/point-and-click games, you will have a "Talk To" command, but Mr Chocolate is all alone... Only by mimicking Mr Chocolate's habit will you succeed in completing the game, and hopefully you will get to experience his sense of solitude and the emotions he is going through.

The game includes:

- A unique "fog-of-war" system: the house is all dark and as you walk through you will be able to see more of its corners.

- A mystery around the poignant story of a lonely man.

- A pixel-art house to explore with a strong personality and many hidden items.

- An astonishing number of dialogues for a game with only one character...

Good luck!