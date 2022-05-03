Neo Defence Free Full Game v1.1

A Tile based tower defense game with pseudo randomly generated maps.

Features:

• 6 Different towers with 2 unique upgrade paths

• 13 Enemy types

• Endless amount of waves (Until your pc can't handle it)

• Pseudorandomly generated maps with custom seeds

• Glowy graphics

• Tile based

• Bosses

Inputs:

Pre Game

[G] - Generate map

[S] - Start game

In Game

[LMB] - Deselect selected tower

[ESC] - Pauses the game | Deselects the selected tower

[Alpha Num 1-6] - Select tower from shop

[Shift] - Hold to place down multiple towers of the same type

[Space] - Spawn next wave

[Tab] - Toggle game speed

[S] - Sell selected tower

[Q] - Upgrade tower left choice

[E] - Upgrade tower right choice

[W] - Upgrade tower after the initial choice has been made

[A] - Change selected tower targeting mode left

[D] - Change selected tower targeting mode right

Controller is not supported.

Minimum Specs:

Screen that supports at least 16:9 Aspect ratio.

OS - Windows 7 and above

Memory - 1 GB RAM

Storage - 110 MB