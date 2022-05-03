Neo Defence Free Full Game v1.1

A Tile based tower defense game with pseudo randomly generated maps.
Features:
• 6 Different towers with 2 unique upgrade paths
• 13 Enemy types
• Endless amount of waves (Until your pc can't handle it)
• Pseudorandomly generated maps with custom seeds
• Glowy graphics
• Tile based
• Bosses
Inputs:
Pre Game
[G] - Generate map
[S] - Start game
In Game
[LMB] - Deselect selected tower
[ESC] - Pauses the game | Deselects the selected tower
[Alpha Num 1-6] - Select tower from shop
[Shift] - Hold to place down multiple towers of the same type
[Space] - Spawn next wave
[Tab] - Toggle game speed
[S] - Sell selected tower
[Q] - Upgrade tower left choice
[E] - Upgrade tower right choice
[W] - Upgrade tower after the initial choice has been made
[A] - Change selected tower targeting mode left
[D] - Change selected tower targeting mode right
Controller is not supported.
Minimum Specs:
Screen that supports at least 16:9 Aspect ratio.
OS - Windows 7 and above
Memory - 1 GB RAM
Storage - 110 MB
