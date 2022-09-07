The Last Warrior: Spirit Of Fire Free Full Game v1.0

This Game is a 3D- Open World, its an amazing story. you are The Last Warrior and you will find the level items in order to reach to the final stage. you can explore, fight enemies, defeat bosses, in each level you will get a new ability.

System Requirements:

Minimum:

• CPU: INTEL CORE I3 - 5005U

• CPU SPEED: Info.

• RAM: 8 GB.

• OS: Windows 7 or later.

• VIDEO CARD: INTEL HD GRAPHICS 5500 or similar.

• PIXEL SHADER: 5.0.

• VERTEX SHADER: 5.0.

• SOUND CARD: Yes.