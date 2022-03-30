Life on the Island Free Full Game



It tells a short story about a man who lives on a desert island and wanna get out of there.

We're assuming you'll be using a gamepad to play this game, but the game also supports keyboard input.

Controls:
[space] / GP(A) to jump
Holding [SHIFT] / GP(RB) / GP(RT) to go faster or make long jump
[S] / GP(Y) to interact with something
[D] / GP(X) to do smth
[C] / GP(LB) to change inventory item
[W] / GP(B) to destroy chosen item

Install instructions:
unzip the archive and run a bat-file
It runs on Dasbox 0.1.67

