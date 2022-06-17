Neon Slinger Free Full Game

"Neon Slinger" is a Challenging, Super-Tight, 2D Roguelike Platformer where you Hook and Jump through a Neon World and Throw Physics-Based Items at Enemies

• Hook and Jump to get from platform to platform and Maneuver around enemies and spikes

• Explore a Compact, Randomly-Generated World and fight your way through to the Cyclop-Head Boss

• Collect various Physics-Based Items and skillfully Throw them at Enemies to fight

• Neon Pixel-Art Aesthetic

• 8-Bit Chiptune music with arrangements of Bach

• "Neon Slinger" especially appeals to fans of Roguelikes like "Spelunky", "Enter the Gungeon" and "Noita"

Made by Nichts Games (Adrian Klug) and delta2force (Louis Grünenwald)