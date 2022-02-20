Pokémon MMO 3D - Unreal Version Free Full Game v2022.0.0

Pokémon MMO 3D is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game in the Pokémon theme. Trainer and pokemons are controlled with third-person camera. Fight in Real-time battles, play with your friends and the community.

The new version of Pokémon MMO 3D remade with Unreal Engine.

The result of two years of hard work !

For old players, we have a good new ! You can use your old account !

How to start ?

You start at Pallet Town to choose your first pokémon in the Oak Lab, don't forget to take the 5 first balls on the table close of the scientist. After that, you are free to catch all available pokémons in game.

Multiplayer

It's an online multiplayer game so it's possible you find other trainers on your way.

You can fight them if you activate the PVP with your trainer card.

Create fights with 2,3 or with not 10 teams of players, the PVP system haven't limits !

Graphics change

By changing our game engine, graphics became amazing !

The game is much more reliable & if you have a low-end pc you can reduce graphics a lot.

Updates

The game is regularly updated with its launcher.

Features are added progressively, for example, chat, trade, map, region, pokemon species, moves, skins, items etc.