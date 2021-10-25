The Space Sim Free Full Game

The Space Sim is a massive scale space battle simulator, capable of simulating space battles with hundreds of ships. With three unique game modes (Campaign, Sandbox, Random Scenario), 20+ ship types, and dazzling visuals, this game is sure to amaze! Not much more needs to be said, build a massive fleet and watch the fireworks! It also contains the most brilliantly written and acted story of all time, so don't miss out!

Features:

- THE GREATEST STORY EVER WRITEN BY MAN OR DOG

- Massive Scale Space Combat

- 20+ Ships, 3 Unique Game Modes

- Incredible Art and Graphics

- 30 Campaign Levels with a Voice Acted Story

- Beautiful Music and Sound Design

- Every Battle Feels Like A Work Of Art

**Headphones Strongly Recomended**

Music -

Stellardrone – Eternity, Hans Zimmer – Our Destiny Lies Above Us, M83 – I'm Sending You Away, M83 – Star Waves, Groove Addicts – Interstellar, Kevin Kendle - Spiral, George Kallis – Cosmos