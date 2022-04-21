SuperTAG Free Full Game v0.9.5

Have you ever played tag as a kid? Do you think it would be better to play it in dangerous safe environments, using dangerous safe science prototypes and pulling off dangerous safe stunts?
SuperTAG is a fast-paced, physics-based, multiplayer, 3D-platformer based on the game tag. Catch your friends by making use of exciting mechanics to your advantage and be a Runner for as long as possible.
Use 'Slide' to slide through small openings and gain speed
Press 'Jump' while Sliding to gain even more speed
After some experience with the mechanics, you can pull off crazy 'hidden mechanics'. Use them to show off on your noob friends.
After mastering 'Slide-Jumps', using wonky physics-based movement should become second nature to you
2 Maps
2 Interesting Movement Items
1 Unique Base Mechanic
Lots of Fun with your Friends
Install instructions
Windows
Download the SuperTAG.zip file
Place in a folder on your desktop
Right-click > Extract Here
Double click to run SuperTAG.exe
If your computer prevents you from running the game, then:
Click on More Info
Then click on Run Anyway
(It's there because it doesn't identify the developer)
macOS
If the game doesn't work after unzipping, try to use another unarchiver program. The Unarchiver is one example.
If it doesn't open because of security reasons, then:
Open System Preferences
Go to Security and Privacy settings
Then go to General tab
Click on the Open Anyway button
(This happens because it is made by an unidentified developer)
Linux
Right-click > Properties > Permissions and tick "Allow this application to run as a program"
