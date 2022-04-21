SuperTAG Free Full Game v0.9.5

Have you ever played tag as a kid? Do you think it would be better to play it in dangerous safe environments, using dangerous safe science prototypes and pulling off dangerous safe stunts?

SuperTAG is a fast-paced, physics-based, multiplayer, 3D-platformer based on the game tag. Catch your friends by making use of exciting mechanics to your advantage and be a Runner for as long as possible.

Use 'Slide' to slide through small openings and gain speed

Press 'Jump' while Sliding to gain even more speed

After some experience with the mechanics, you can pull off crazy 'hidden mechanics'. Use them to show off on your noob friends.

After mastering 'Slide-Jumps', using wonky physics-based movement should become second nature to you

2 Maps

2 Interesting Movement Items

1 Unique Base Mechanic

Lots of Fun with your Friends

Install instructions

Windows

Download the SuperTAG.zip file

Place in a folder on your desktop

Right-click > Extract Here

Double click to run SuperTAG.exe

If your computer prevents you from running the game, then:

Click on More Info

Then click on Run Anyway

(It's there because it doesn't identify the developer)

macOS

If the game doesn't work after unzipping, try to use another unarchiver program. The Unarchiver is one example.

If it doesn't open because of security reasons, then:

Open System Preferences

Go to Security and Privacy settings

Then go to General tab

Click on the Open Anyway button

(This happens because it is made by an unidentified developer)

Linux

Right-click > Properties > Permissions and tick "Allow this application to run as a program"