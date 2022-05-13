Traverse Free Full Game

May 13, 2022 - 4:25pm
TRAVERSE
ELECT, EXPLORE, ELIMINATE, EARN
Elect your path, watch your steps and always be ready to witness the wonder. Explore the strange world of mystery and reveal the darkness. Eliminate evil. Keep Earning and mark your triumphs.
Game Mission:
Collect at least 25 diamonds and a key to complete a particular level.
Game Controls:
JUMP - UP Arrow key
MOVE LEFT - LEFT Arrow key
MOVE RIGHT - RIGHT Arrow key
ATTACK - LEFT Mouse button \ Num. Keypad '1'.
THROW - RIGHT Mouse button \ Num. Keypad '0'.
