TRAVERSE

ELECT, EXPLORE, ELIMINATE, EARN

Elect your path, watch your steps and always be ready to witness the wonder. Explore the strange world of mystery and reveal the darkness. Eliminate evil. Keep Earning and mark your triumphs.

Game Mission:

Collect at least 25 diamonds and a key to complete a particular level.

Game Controls:

JUMP - UP Arrow key

MOVE LEFT - LEFT Arrow key

MOVE RIGHT - RIGHT Arrow key

ATTACK - LEFT Mouse button \ Num. Keypad '1'.

THROW - RIGHT Mouse button \ Num. Keypad '0'.