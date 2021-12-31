Crimson Waves on the Emerald Sea Free Full Game v0.99



December 31, 2021 - 9:52am

At the turn of the century, Victorian life carries on with one sharp difference from our world- vampires run amok and are a part of every day life. After having run away from home to search for his best friend, the young Cecil meets Nemo, a pickpocketing vagabond. The two set out together but in order to find what they're searching for, they must first unravel the truth behind a series of brutal vampire attacks from a decade prior.

Crimson Waves on the Emerald Sea is a Victorian-esque character drama visual novel revolving around 4 characters who become entangled in solving an unsolved massacre by a vampire.

Features:

• A short and intriguing linear character drama set in Victorian times
• Swapping perspectives between two main characters over 30 chapters
• Custom watercolor-inspired graphics

