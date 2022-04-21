Achilles: Legends Untold

Play as Achilles, the Greek warrior and hero of the Trojan War, who is recruited by Hades to confront the god of war Ares on his behalf. Face hordes of mythical beasts, mercenaries and demigods roaming the Earth. Travel the ancient world far and wide in the upcoming action RPG from Polish studio Dark Point Games, inspired by action RPGs like Dark Souls and Diablo. Are you ready for this adventure?

Coming to Steam Early Access in May 12, 2022!