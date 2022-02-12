The Banquet: An Empire Rebuilt

Team-based deathmatch arena. Coordinate attacks with your team to defeat everyone on the opposing team! Maximize damage by weaving 2 oGCD skills in between every GCD

• 3 classes: Cataphract, Engineer, and Warden
o Cataphract is a melee class who primarily deals damage and coordinates the team
o Engineer is a ranged class who primarily sabotages the enemy team with crowd control
o Warden is a melee class who primarily protects their teammates - reducing the damage they receive and reducing the damage enemies deal

• Controls
o ~ (tilde) for targeting the closest enemy
o 1234567890QE for the bottom skill bar. +SHIFT for the top skill bar. Customizable in the options menu
o Rough gamepad support. L2 and R2 modifiers are equivalent to CTRL and SHIFT for keyboard

