BATTLE CITY REMAKE is a remake of the original game produced and published by Namco at the year 1985. The game is a multi-directional shooter where you control a tank that must destroy all 20 enemies in each stage to advance to the next level. The enemy tanks on the other side attempt to destroy the player's base as well as the player. The 35 levels from the game have been created maintaining the same layout and level of destruction of the original game.