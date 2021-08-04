Battleground Fantasy is a fantasy collectible card game. Choose your hero from one of four fractions and fight against other champs. Heroes can unlock unavaible cards and get them from chests which hero buy by gold or win in the battles. In the battles heroes use cards from their active deck and use their unique ability. The winner of the battle is hero who dropped enemy health to zero. Heroes have three types of resources which they gain every turn and spent to use cards of concrete type of resource. Also cards can be melee or ranged type and deal damage to different enemy units. Plan your battle and situate your cards in battlefields wisely. Join Battleground Fantasy and you'll get: 12 heroes, 3 classes and 4 fractions (and neutrals) 3 types of resource Melee and Ranged cards 12 unique hero abilities more than 140 cards more than 60 unique cards abilities