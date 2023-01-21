A twin stick shooter game where you partner up with a demon to solve puzzles.

Dullivan is making his way up to summer creek's plateau, when he suddenly finds himself in some kind of other dimension.

Dullivan gets possessed by a demon that feeds from dullivan's energy. throw the demon to shrines and lost souls to solve puzzles.

Will you make your way back to the real world, where dullivan truly belongs or is this the end?

FEATURES:

• twin stick controls.

• dynamic camera movement.

• witness a journey through a varied environment.

• claymation style.

• full gamepad support.

CONTROLS

wasd / left stick - move.

mouse / right stick - aim.

left mouse button / shoulder buttons - throw the demon.