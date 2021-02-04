Charles Montgomery Burns. The most renowned, most respected billionaire in all of Springfield—well, the only one in fact. He's one of the richest men on earth, the epitome of lavish wealth and high society itself. A legacy that can't be matched by very many, he's truly a man at the top of his game. ...and he's just hit rock bottom. Facing a whole slew of financial and business related problems, Mr. Burns' grand legacy is currently hanging in the balance. In this game, you play as a young, newly revealed blood relative of Mr. Burns. Your mission: to help save the fortune and business of Mr. Burns through any means necessary. Become the best unpaid intern Springfield's ever seen, help a few beautiful yellow-skinned hotties along the way, and strive to prove yourself as the next worthy successor of... Burns Mansion.