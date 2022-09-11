Card Cowboy

On a quest for revenge in the wild west, how you play the cards you're dealt determines your fate.

Once upon a time, there was a lone cowboy

who set out to get revenge.

Like a bloodhound, he scoured the west determined to find the man who robbed him,

come hell or high water.

And while this cowboy was just a little guy, he'd end up making some big choices on his journey

that changed his story in downright mystifying ways.

Setting off across the dusty west, he knew that if he played his cards right, one day he'd find that varmint and give him exactly what he had coming to him.