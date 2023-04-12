"Forget about shooting them in the body, you gotta cut off the limbs. Grab a cutter anything like that. Cut them apart!"

Dead Space Demake has everything you want and more, from necromorph limb dismemberment to affine texture mapping errors.

You've played Dead Space (2008) and you've played Dead Space (2023) it's time to soak in the horrid vibes of Dead Space (1998)

PC Controls:

Movement: WASD

Camera: Mouse

Aim: Right Mouse Button

Fire: Left Mouse Button

Secondary Fire: Middle Mouse Button

Stasis: Q

Inventory: TAB

Use Health Pack: Space

Interact: F

Reload: R

Menu: Escape

Gamepad Controls

Movement: Left Analog Stick

Camera: Right Analog Stick

Aim: Left Trigger

Fire: Right Trigger

Secondary Fire: Right Shoulder Button

Stasis: Left Face Button (While aiming)

Inventory: Top Face Button

Use Health Pack: Left Face Button (When not aiming)

Interact: Bottom Face Button (When not aiming)

Reload: Bottom Face Button (While Aiming)

Menu: Start