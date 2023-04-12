Dead Space Demake Free Full Game

"Forget about shooting them in the body, you gotta cut off the limbs. Grab a cutter anything like that. Cut them apart!"
Dead Space Demake has everything you want and more, from necromorph limb dismemberment to affine texture mapping errors.
You've played Dead Space (2008) and you've played Dead Space (2023) it's time to soak in the horrid vibes of Dead Space (1998)
PC Controls:
Movement: WASD
Camera: Mouse
Aim: Right Mouse Button
Fire: Left Mouse Button
Secondary Fire: Middle Mouse Button
Stasis: Q
Inventory: TAB
Use Health Pack: Space
Interact: F
Reload: R
Menu: Escape
Gamepad Controls
Movement: Left Analog Stick
Camera: Right Analog Stick
Aim: Left Trigger
Fire: Right Trigger
Secondary Fire: Right Shoulder Button
Stasis: Left Face Button (While aiming)
Inventory: Top Face Button
Use Health Pack: Left Face Button (When not aiming)
Interact: Bottom Face Button (When not aiming)
Reload: Bottom Face Button (While Aiming)
Menu: Start
