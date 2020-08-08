Extreminator is an old-school arcade-style top-down 2D shoot-em-up in which the player goes head-to-head with the dreaded Cosmonoptera insect armada. How many points can you score before being overwhelmed?

Controls:

• WASD, arrows, gamepad, or joystick to move.

• Space or gamepad button to shoot.

Features:

• 3 waves of space bugs to blast, getting successively more difficult as you go

• Seven types of Cosmonoptera, including three bosses

• Three different power-ups

• Hand-crafted pixel art