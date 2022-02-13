What is it that lurks beneath the waves? Are you brave enough to find out?

"Fathoms of Fear!" is a game about surviving the terrors of the deep and discovering the sunken city of Atlantis! But beware, the creatures at the seafloor are deadly, and horrific monstrosities stalk you at every turn!

The danger is great, but the rewards are untold fortunes... will you recover the sunken treasure, or end up floating on the surface?

- Risk it all to find ATLANTIS at the bottom of the sea!

- Hide from predators roaming the seafloor, or hunt them with different weapons!

- Spooky atmosphere and terrors abound -- what lurks in the dark?

- Supports GAMEPAD and MOUSE + KEYBOARD inputs!

- Available on Windows, Mac and Linux!